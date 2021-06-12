Toadies Announces Fall 2021 25th Anniversary Rubberneck Tour with Reverend Horton Heat and Nashville Pussy

Home News Kaido Strange June 12th, 2021 - 11:14 AM

Fort Worth’s very own Toadies have announced an autumnal tour this year, to celebrate their album Rubberneck on its 25th anniversary. The band are looking forward to getting back on the road, especially since their plans to celebrate Rubberneck last year were cancelled. The Reverend Horton Heat will join the tour on all dates and will be playing their album Liquor in The Front in its entirety as well. The band will be joined by a variety of opening bands as well such as Nashville Pussy, Drakulas and Frankie and The Witch Fingers.

The band will be playing their platinum-winning album Rubberneck from start to finish. “I’ve said it a hundred times, but when we made this record I never expected anything like the reception it received, and am always blown away by the way the fans have kept it going. I can’t wait to get back out there and get loud again! Although I also have a bit of trepidation built in from being isolated for so long. The guys are all itching to get back out on the road after not playing together for so long,” said singer Vaden Todd Lewis.

Toadies guitarist Clark Vogeler agreed with the sentiment; “I recall seeing The White Stripes play live five days after 9/11 and it was one of the most cathartic music experiences I’ve had. It was simply healing to see live loud rock and roll after such a troubling week. I imagine it will be a similar experience for music fans to get out again and see their favorite bands live, just as it will be for me when I get to see my faves again. As much as anything though, I miss playing music with these three guys and can’t wait to do it again so I’m really looking forward to the tour.”

Doni Blair, the bassist added, “It’s scary, exciting and don’t forget…scary but someone has to go out and show people that, because vaccines work, things might be able to go back to some sort of normalcy.”

Last year, guitarist Darrel Herbert released a single on his Soundcloud. Meanwhile, The Reverend Horton Heat complained about not being able to perform during the pandemic. The Reverend Horton Heat also took part in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, last year, where many people were infected with Covid-19 afterwards. Here’s a review of they’re latest album Whole New Life.

Toadies Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 28 – Austin, TX – Bat Fest

25th 2021 Anniversary Rubberneck Tour

Drakulas*

Frankie and the Witch Fingers +

Nashville Pussy ^

Sep. 15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s *

Sep. 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

Sep. 18 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater *

Sep. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee +

Sep. 22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park +

Sep. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda +

Sep. 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues +

Sep. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom +

Sep. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades +

Sep. 28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox +

Sep. 29 – Portland , OR Roseland +

Sep. 30 – Spokane, WA Knitting Factory +

Oct. 01 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory +

Oct. 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand Room @ Complex +

Oct. 03 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre +

Oct. 05 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads +

Oct. 06 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant +

Oct. 08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

Oct. 09 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave II ^

Oct. 10 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

Oct. 13 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater ^

Oct. 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues ^

Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak ^

Oct. 16 – Pittsburgh Jergel’s ^

Oct. 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza ^

Oct. 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise ^

Oct. 21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall ^

Oct. 22 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony ^

Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts ^

Oct. 24 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore ^

Oct. 27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl ^

Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater ^

Oct. 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues ^

Oct. 30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

Nov. 02 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City ^

Nov. 04 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s ^

Nov. 05 – Houston House of Blues ^