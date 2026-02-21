Dave Grohl Speaks On Josh Freese’s Firing From Foo Fighters

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 21st, 2026 - 8:14 PM

Josh Freese, known for his outstanding drumming skills, played an important role in the band. His energetic performances and ability to fit in with their style made their music better. Dave Grohl, the band’s leader, thanked Freese sincerely because he brought fresh energy and creativity. Freese’s contribution was especially crucial during key times by providing musical talent and constant support. He left a lasting impact on both the band and fans that won’t be forgotten soon.

Beyond performing live, he helped create a team-focused environment that guided them through tough times toward success. According to Consequence, in a recent interview, Grohl talked about why Freese left the Foo Fighters. He said it wasn’t an easy choice for the band. “In those six or seven months, as a band, we talked about what to do next, a new direction, and thought, ‘Okay, let’s call Josh and let him know that we are going to move on with a different drummer.’”

Grohl explained that the band wanted their music to match how they see themselves growing, and sometimes this means making tough decisions. “We called, as a band, all of us called, it wasn’t just me. Basically, we called Josh, and were like, ‘Hey man, that was awesome. That was such a blast, thank you so much, but we are going to move on and find another drummer.’” Even though Freese leaving was difficult, Grohl seemed hopeful about the future. He said that changes are sometimes hard but they’re part of how the band continues to grow and change. “We’re looking forward to what’s ahead and will keep making genuine and exciting music,” Grohl finished by saying.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz