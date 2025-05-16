Foo Fighters Part Ways With Drummer Josh Freese

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 16th, 2025 - 5:04 PM

Photo: Boston Lynn Schulz

Legendary rock band known as the Foo Fighters, have officially announced the departure of former drummer Josh Freese, “veteran freelancer who has recorded and performed with artists including Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Puddle Of Mudd, Weezer, Paramore, and Sting,” according to Stereogum. Freese began to run with the band back in May of 2023 after Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer, died of a fatal overdose in 2022.

The band is said to have an epic comeback this year, following the Dave Grohl cheating scandal a little over a year ago. They will be playing their first live show in Singapore in October. Fresse, unfortunately, will not be there as he announced earlier today that the band let him know Monday morning that they decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer.”

Freese commented that he wasn’t upset but just caught off guard and disappointed with the current situation. But fans do not seem to be upset with even some artists commenting on the post, for example, Wolf Van Halen commented a gif of a blinking man while Tim Heidecker wrote:

“Upside is you won’t have to hear any of those horrible songs ever again!”

The big question is who will take the place of Josh Freese? While the band hasn’t come out with any news on a potential new drummer, it continues to remain a mystery.





