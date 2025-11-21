Josh Freese Announces New Album Just A Minute, Vol. 2 For November 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Cybertruck LOL”

Josh Freese is gearing up to release Just A Minute, Vol. 2 on November 28, 2025 through Loosegroove Records, and he has introduced the project with its lively lead single “Cybertruck LOL.” The new album adheres to the same playful concept as the first volume from 2021, featuring 25 songs that each last precisely one minute. It is a strange and surprisingly thoughtful sprint through every corner of Freese’s musical personality.
The single “Cybertruck LOL” captures that spirit immediately. The song moves fast, driven by bright guitars and a tight, charging drum beat that shows Freese’s natural instinct for rhythm. His vocals carry a joking tone as he pokes fun at the hype surrounding the Cybertruck, but underneath the humor the track still feels sharp. The video is just as playful, full of quick edits, bright visuals and exaggerated imagery that leans into the song’s lighthearted mood.
The rest of the album looks equally unpredictable. Freese jumps between rough punk, catchy rock, quirky pop and even brief piano pieces, showing the same versatility that made him a go to drummer for bands like Foo Fighters, Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Devo and A Perfect Circle. Tracks such as “God Gave Rock n Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back,” “I Did Not Know I Recorded With Avril,” and “Wasted With The Ween” show how willing he is to mix humor with genuine musical ideas. Freese says he sees this album as a true continuation of the first, but even tighter and more fun. With its quick pace and burst of personality in every track, Just A Minute, Vol. 2 feels like a glimpse directly into his mind. Pre orders and pre saves are available now.
Just a Minute Track List
01 If You Know, You Know
02 God Gave Rock n’ Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back
03 Clown Yoda
04 Our Famous Drummer
05 I Didn’t Know I Recorded With Avril
06 Give Em Nuthin’
07 Miserable
08 Nothing To You
09 Wasted With The Ween
10 Burden
11 Cybertruck LOL
12 Heroin Storm
13 Disneyland Is Open
14 Kenny Loggins’ Naked Wedding
15 The Singularity
16 Somehow I Like Lou Reed
17 Skeletons In The Wall
18 Electric Saxophone Is Fun (We Want Drugs)
19 Apology To Daniel Johnston
20 Mapped Out
21 Suicidal Breakdown
22 Tijuana Boob Job
23 Toothpick Gene Haunts Me In My Dreams
24 Gregorio
25 There’s A Light
Photo credit: Marv Watson