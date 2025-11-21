Josh Freese Announces New Album Just A Minute, Vol. 2 For November 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Cybertruck LOL”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 21st, 2025 - 8:10 PM

Josh Freese is gearing up to release Just A Minute, Vol. 2 on November 28, 2025 through Loosegroove Records, and he has introduced the project with its lively lead single “Cybertruck LOL.” The new album adheres to the same playful concept as the first volume from 2021, featuring 25 songs that each last precisely one minute. It is a strange and surprisingly thoughtful sprint through every corner of Freese’s musical personality.

The single “Cybertruck LOL” captures that spirit immediately. The song moves fast, driven by bright guitars and a tight, charging drum beat that shows Freese’s natural instinct for rhythm. His vocals carry a joking tone as he pokes fun at the hype surrounding the Cybertruck, but underneath the humor the track still feels sharp. The video is just as playful, full of quick edits, bright visuals and exaggerated imagery that leans into the song’s lighthearted mood.

The rest of the album looks equally unpredictable. Freese jumps between rough punk, catchy rock, quirky pop and even brief piano pieces, showing the same versatility that made him a go to drummer for bands like Foo Fighters, Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Devo and A Perfect Circle. Tracks such as “God Gave Rock n Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back,” “I Did Not Know I Recorded With Avril,” and “Wasted With The Ween” show how willing he is to mix humor with genuine musical ideas. Freese says he sees this album as a true continuation of the first, but even tighter and more fun. With its quick pace and burst of personality in every track, Just A Minute, Vol. 2 feels like a glimpse directly into his mind. Pre orders and pre saves are available now.

Just a Minute Track List

01 If You Know, You Know

02 God Gave Rock n’ Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back

03 Clown Yoda

04 Our Famous Drummer

05 I Didn’t Know I Recorded With Avril

06 Give Em Nuthin’

07 Miserable

08 Nothing To You

09 Wasted With The Ween

10 Burden

11 Cybertruck LOL

12 Heroin Storm

13 Disneyland Is Open

14 Kenny Loggins’ Naked Wedding

15 The Singularity

16 Somehow I Like Lou Reed

17 Skeletons In The Wall

18 Electric Saxophone Is Fun (We Want Drugs)

19 Apology To Daniel Johnston

20 Mapped Out

21 Suicidal Breakdown

22 Tijuana Boob Job

23 Toothpick Gene Haunts Me In My Dreams

24 Gregorio

25 There’s A Light