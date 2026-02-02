Lady Gaga Teams Up With Josh Freese & Andrew Watt For Impassioned Performance Of “Abracadabra” At 2026 Grammys Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 7:33 PM

According to NME.com, Lady Gaga joined forces with Josh Freese and Andrew Watt for a huge rendition of her song “Abracadabra” at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night, the moment saw Gaga bring a new and rock-centred spin on the huge single from her MAYHEM album.

Making it noticeably heavier than the studio recording, the live rendition saw Watt play guitar on top of the track while Freese delivered some epic and thunderous drumming and Gaga take on the synth playing. Also, the singer didn’t go home empty handed either because later no, the artist took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for MAYHEM, Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra” and Best Remixed Recording for Gesaffelstein’s remix of the same song.

On another note, Gaga was also nominated in other categories including Song of the Year, Record Of The Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Disease” and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Harlequin.