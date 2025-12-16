Josh Freese Claims He Still Doesn’t Know Why He Was Fired As Foo Fighters Drummer, Trent Reznor Explains Why They Swapped Drummers

Home News Emily Lopez December 16th, 2025 - 3:44 PM

In May of this year, it was announced that Josh Freese was let go from his position as drummer for the Foo Fighters, a rock band that formed in 1994. Freese was hired following the sudden passing of Taylor Hawkins, who had been the band’s drummer since 1997. In an Instagram post, Freese explains that he had been with the band for two years and hadn’t been given a reason as to why he was being let go.

