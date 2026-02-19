Foo Fighters Announce New Album Your Favorite Toy For April 2026 Release, Share Title Track

“Your Favorite Toy,” is the titular first single of Foo Fighters’ forthcoming 12th full-length studio album, has been released. The first new FF music of 2026, “Your Favorite Toy” is nothing short of an insidious earworm. Jagged guitar shards and sinister keyboard stabs bob and weave atop a relentless rhythmic pulse, as Dave Grohl unleashes a newfound sardonic vocal tone on infectious choruses.
“Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.” said Dave Grohl
A perfect first taste and representation of the album of the same name, “Your Favorite Toy” sounds like nothing else in the band’s monolithic discography, while instantly and unmistakably identifiable as Foo Fighters. Your Favorite Toy will be released on April 24, through Roswell Records/RCA Records. Recorded at home, the album was co-produced by Foo Fighters and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent.
Your Favorite Toy Track List
- Caught In The Echo
- Of All People
- Window
- Your Favorite Toy
- If You Only Knew
- Spit Shine
- Unconditional
- Child Actor
- Amen, Caveman
- Asking For A Friend
