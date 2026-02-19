Foo Fighters Announce New Album Your Favorite Toy For April 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 2:16 PM

“Your Favorite Toy,” is the titular first single of Foo Fighters’ forthcoming 12th full-length studio album, has been released. The first new FF music of 2026, “Your Favorite Toy” is nothing short of an insidious earworm. Jagged guitar shards and sinister keyboard stabs bob and weave atop a relentless rhythmic pulse, as Dave Grohl unleashes a newfound sardonic vocal tone on infectious choruses.

“Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.” said Dave Grohl

A perfect first taste and representation of the album of the same name, “Your Favorite Toy” sounds like nothing else in the band’s monolithic discography, while instantly and unmistakably identifiable as Foo Fighters. Your Favorite Toy will be released on April 24, through Roswell Records/RCA Records. Recorded at home, the album was co-produced by Foo Fighters and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent.

Your Favorite Toy Track List

Caught In The Echo Of All People Window Your Favorite Toy If You Only Knew Spit Shine Unconditional Child Actor Amen, Caveman Asking For A Friend