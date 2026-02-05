Bruce Dickinson Reveals He’s Recording His Next Solo Album at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 With Sepultura Members

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 5th, 2026 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Bruce Dickinson is currently deep into recording his upcoming solo album at Dave Grohl’s famed Studio 606 in Northridge, California. The Iron Maiden frontman has been laying down vocals and tracking with a dynamic group of contributors, including members of the legendary Brazilian metal band Sepultura. Early reports from those present in the studio suggest the project could rank among his strongest solo efforts outside of Maiden.

According to MetalInjection, Dickinson’s sessions at Studio 606 include contributions from Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser, who shared his excitement on social media about playing percussion and working in Grohl’s renowned space. Sepultura vocalist Derrick Green has also been involved, even posting a selfie with Dickinson to hype the collaboration.

The upcoming record is set to follow Dickinson’s 2024 release The Mandrake Project and is not expected to arrive before 2027. During earlier publicity for the project, Dickinson revealed that he’d already demoed around 18 songs and plans to record in an old-school, live setup to capture the raw energy of the performances. This approach is meant to emphasize full takes done together in the studio rather than assembling parts piecemeal.

Studio 606 is known for its analog equipment and rock heritage, qualities Dickinson and his collaborators are embracing to shape an album that blends his classic metal sensibilities with fresh influences from Sepultura’s rhythmic intensity. With the momentum building in the studio and word of the sessions spreading online, fans are anticipating a bold and heavyweight addition to Dickinson’s solo catalog.