Dave Grohl & Lee Ving Join Chevy Metal For Performance Of Fear’s “Beef Bologna”

Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 5:23 PM

According to Streogum.com, Dave Grohl has occasionally performed with Chevy Metal, the cover band whose founding lineup included late Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins. The band is currently on tour and on August 30, in Agoura Hills, California, Grohl made a surprise appearance to help perform on a cover of the 1982 Fear classic “Beef Bologna.” Lee Ving, frontman of Fear, was also there on lead vocals.

Based on the video footage, it seems like Ghrol was having fun performing because he was full smiles and positivity. Also, the crowd seemed to enjoy themselves because they were cheering and singing along. On another note, friend of the band Gene Simmons came onstage later in the set to do KISS’ “Deuce” and “Rock And Roll All Nite,” along with Motörhead’s “Ace Of Spades.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz