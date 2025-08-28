Josh Freese Gives First Interview Since Departing From The Foo Fighters

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 28th, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Josh Freese has given his first interview since departing from the Foo Fighters. In mid-May of this year, the former Foo Fighters band-member was let go from the band. Though the artist has speculated on the reasoning in May, he had not had any other official interviews since then.

The ex-band member was recently the star in a New York Times profile published on Wednesday, August 27th. In the profile, he notes that the position in the band was a difficult one. The artist said, “I’m coming in as Dave Grohl’s drummer, and the guy that’s supposed to save the day after the beloved Taylor Hawkins died.” In relation to why he was fired, Freese says, “Looking back, it was probably more an issue with their management.” He adds, “It wasn’t music that I really resonated with.”

When the musician was originally fired from the band, he speculated on a few reasons as to why that decision was made. Although the artist mainly took a comedic route by listing fake and outlandish reasons as to why he was fired, such as blaming rehearsal absences on astrological events.

Stereogum reports that Freese took over the Nine Inch Nails spot, a position that he previously held from 2005 to 2008, after only rehearsing with the band for a day. Regarding the drummer-switch situation, Freese said, “I couldn’t believe it. But Ilan’s a phenomenal drummer, a phenomenal musician. He’ll be perfect for the gig”.

