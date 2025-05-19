Josh Freese Shares List of Possible Reasons He Was Fired From Foo Fighters

Home News Michelle Grisales May 19th, 2025 - 9:19 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Just days after revealing he was let go from the Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese posted on Instagram a comedic self-written list of “Top 10 possible reasons” he “got booted from” the band, according to Blabbermouth.

Freese, known for his work with The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, DEVO and Guns N’ Roses, joined the Foo Fighters in 2023 following the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. His time with the group lasted two years, until Monday, May 13th, when Freese shared he received a call from the band informing him that they were “going in a different direction with their drummer.”

“No reason was given,” Freese wrote in a statement shared on May 16th. “Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry, just a bit shocked and disappointed.”

In the post, Freese made good on a promise to share a list of fake “reasons” for his firing. Among them were constantly whistling Foo Fighters’ hit “My Hero” on tour, lacking familiarity with Fugazi’s catalog and playing with such precise timing that it came across as robotic.

Other reasons included his refusal to grow a beard, blaming rehearsal absences on astrological events and insisting on bizarre backstage requests like “a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show.”

He closed the list with perhaps the most cryptic line of all, “The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much.”

The drummer reminded followers of his extensive freelance background as a reassurance to himself and fans. “As most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I’m fine,” he wrote.