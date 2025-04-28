Dave Grohl Performs Cover Of LCD Soundsystem’s “Daft Punk Is Playing In My House” During Charity Concert In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 2:09 PM

According to consequence.net, Dave Grohl performed at Oakwood Live, which is a school benefit and auction that took place at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles over the weekend. The artist played a five song set, including a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House.”

Grohl was joined by his fellow Foo Fighters member Rami Jaffee, as well as drummer John Lousteau and bassist/vocalist Wiley Hodgden for the performance. For “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” Grohl happily took the lead vocal and even busted out some auxiliary percussion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foozie’s Foo Fighters News (@foozies.foofightersnews)

In addition to “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” the quartet performed renditions of The Knack’s “My Sharona,” Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” with The Struts frontman Luke Spiller and Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” alongside Lisa Loeb.

In other news, it been a busy past few months for Grohl. He reunited Nirvana with Post Malone at the SNL 50th Anniversary Concert in February, performed on drums for a Jack Black x Minecraft Movie cut in March and just this month, appeared at Coachella to perform “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and “Everlong” with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz