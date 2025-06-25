Dave Grohl Joins Kim Deal Onstage To Perform Pixies’ “Gigantic”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 25th, 2025 - 9:45 PM

Photo: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to NME, fans at London’s Roundhouse were surprised this week when Kim Deal brought out Dave Grohl to perform a live version of the Pixies’ classic “Gigantic.” The moment was unexpected, full of warmth and exactly the kind of magic people hope for at a live show.

As the band launched into the instantly recognizable bassline, Deal introduced Grohl with a casual grin and the crowd lit up. The two played off each other with an easy chemistry that made the whole performance feel fun and natural.

Musically, the cover stayed close to the original’s hypnotic rhythm and slow burn build. Deal’s laid back vocal style paired beautifully with Grohl’s more raw and energetic presence, giving the song a fresh edge without losing what made it so beloved in the first place.

This isn’t the first time the two have performed “Gigantic” together. They’ve shared the stage before in 2022 and again at Austin City Limits in 2023 but something about this London performance felt more intimate. It was just two rock legends clearly enjoying themselves.

For the fans lucky enough to be there, it was one of those live show moments you don’t forget. It was spontaneous, joyful and full of heart which all made the moment even more special.