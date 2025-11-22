Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Wanted Ozzy To Record “Duets Album With All Female Vocalists”

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 22nd, 2025 - 10:22 PM

Photo credit: Gary Moratz

Jack Osbourne recently shared some interesting news about his mother, Sharon Osbourne’s creative idea for Ozzy Osbourne. She thought of making an album where Ozzy would sing duets with different talented female artists. This project showed how well Sharon understands the music industry and her determination to keep Ozzy’s artistic spirit alive. By suggesting this album, she wanted to highlight Ozzy’s diverse talents and connections with various musicians. Her dedication was clear in wanting to maintain his influence on music even after he passed away, showing her love and respect for what he achieved in rock music while celebrating him uniquely.

Jack said that his mom thought this idea was a great chance to show off Ozzy’s amazing talent and celebrate his career in a unique way. By working with various female artists, each bringing her own style, the album could add an exciting new twist to Ozzy’s well-known music. Mixing his classic sound with fresh voices would give fans something both familiar and new. This approach wouldn’t only make for an enjoyable listening experience but also honor Ozzy’s legacy while keeping it current. It would showcase how adaptable and appealing he is across different musical generations, attracting many listeners from diverse backgrounds.

NME discussed how Sharon Osbourne is committed to keeping Ozzy’s music alive and growing. Even though the planned duets album never happened, it shows her creative way of honoring his huge impact on music. Her efforts reflect a strong respect for Ozzy’s work and aim to keep his influence strong for future generations across different types of music.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz