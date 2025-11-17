Sharon Osbourne Threatens Legal Action to Prevent Jim Simpson Former Manager of Black Sabbath From Releasing Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes

Home News Emily Lopez November 17th, 2025 - 4:08 PM

Earth is the band that would ultimately become Black Sabbath, consisting of members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler. The band played under the name Earth for only a short period of time during the early stages of their career. During this temporary period, they recorded demo tapes which, 56 years later, would become the catalyst of a potentially messy legal battle.

According to Metal Injection, Sharon Osbourne, spouse of the late Ozzy Osbourne, is threatening to take legal action against the former Black Sabbath manager, Jim Simpson, to stop the release of Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes. She details her stance on the matter in the The Osbournes podcast that was released after “The Prince of Darkness”s passing in July 2025. During the podcast, she urges Black Sabbath fans not to purchase the album if it releases. Allegedly, Simpson will be taking 100% of the royalties for himself, providing none of it to the band or their families. Osbourne also accuses Simpson of waiting until the tapes were out of copyright, which lasts 50 years.

Simpson has spoken about this matter as well, denying Osbourne’s claims. In a press release, he asserts that the intention was not to evade copyright but it is now being released “because it will become a crucial segment of music history.” Simpson explains that he reached out via email to Osbourne so they could discuss the album, entertaining the possibility for a deal to be reached. However, Osbourne countered by stating that he offered to meet while knowing she would be out of contact.

It remains unclear if any official legal action has been taken already, but as of now, there still has yet to be an agreement made regarding the tapes.

