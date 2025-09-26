Judas Priest Shares New Version Of “War Pigs” Featuring Vocals From Late Ozzy Osbourne For Parkinson’s Charity

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 26th, 2025 - 4:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Judas Priest has shared a new version of “War Pigs”. The new version includes vocals from the late Ozzy Osbourne. This rendition was created for Parkinson’s Charity, with all profits being donated to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s.

This emotionally charged release unites the titans of British heavy metal one last time in a project born from friendship, mutual respect and a shared mission to fight Parkinson’s disease – a cause close to the hearts of both bands. Initially conceived as a tribute video for Osbourne and Black Sabbath after Priest were unable to join them at the Aston Villa show due to prior commitments with The Scorpions’ 60th Anniversary show in Hannover the project quickly grew in purpose and power.

When Priest suggested turning the tribute into a full-blown charity single, the idea struck a chord with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. With Glenn Tipton contributing guitars despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s and Rob Halford and Osbourne trading alternate vocal lines, the result is a raw, soaring, and poignant version of the iconic “War Pigs.”

All profits of Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd and Epic Records in the UK from audio streams, downloads, and physical sales of the recording ‘War Pigs (Charity Version)’ will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s. Those interested in listening to the rendition and/or donating can check out this link.