Rob Halford Says New Version Of Judas Priest’s “War Pigs” Cover Includes Duet With Late Ozzy Osbourne

According to Consequence.net, Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford has mentioned that a duet of “War Pigs” recorded with the late Ozzy Osbourne will be released soon. Halford discussed the track, which is a alternate version of Judas Priest’s recent cover of “War Pigs” featuring Ozzy’s vocals, in a new interview on Full Metal Jackie’s radio show.

Halford said the new version is “waiting in the wings” and will be released following “the rigmarole of legal clearance and so on.” the artist added that it was Sharon Osbourne who suggested the idea of Osbourne singing on Priest’s cover of “War Pigs.” “She approached me with this idea, she said, ‘I love your version of ‘War Pigs.’ Is there a way we can get Ozzy?’ I was [like], ‘You’re asking me? This is gonna happen.” said Halford.

The singer adds: “So you get Ozzy singing a line and then I’m singing a line and Ozzy’s singing a line and I’m singing a line. It’s the first ever time in my entire life that I’ve been able to do a duet with Ozzy and I’m so eternally grateful and blessed that I was able to do that. It’s just colossal when you hear Priest’s ‘War Pigs’ with Ozzy singing on that track, it’s just going to a really special place.”

An official release date has not been set but Halford did mention said that artwork is being finalized and “the green button’s almost ready to go.” The artist expects the music to drop “pretty soon.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat