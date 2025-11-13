Sharon Osbourne Shares Ozzy Hospitalized Two Weeks Before Back to the Beginning

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 13th, 2025 - 3:32 PM

Ozzy Osbourne was quietly hospitalized just two weeks before his final appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert, Sharon Osbourne revealed during the debut episode of her family’s new podcast. The health scare was kept completely private at Ozzy’s request, as he was determined to go forward with the show despite the setback. Sharon said the family was terrified the news would leak, especially with the performance carrying such emotional weight for fans.

According to MetalInjection, Sharon explained that the hospital and Osbourne family coordinated strict security measures to maintain secrecy. Staff members were instructed to deny Ozzy’s presence to anyone who asked, and security circulated photos of approved visitors so that only trusted family and friends could access the floor. She added that the goal was to give Ozzy space to rest without added pressure, since the Back to the Beginning concert was expected to be his final major live performance.

Sharon also recalled an odd and stressful moment when a man arrived at the hospital claiming to be Ozzy’s brother and asking for John Osbourne, which is Ozzy’s legal name. It turned out he was looking for a completely different patient named John Osbourne who happened to be staying there. Sharon said she felt terrible for the misunderstanding, but the mix up highlighted how tense the situation had been behind the scenes while they tried to protect Ozzy’s privacy.

Despite all of this, Ozzy insisted on performing at Back to the Beginning. The show reunited him with Black Sabbath in an emotional farewell that fans had anticipated for months. His ability to take the stage after a hospital stay added another layer of resilience to a career already defined by endurance. Sharon noted that the family had no idea whether he would be able to make it through the night, but Ozzy pushed forward and delivered a final performance that immediately became part of the band’s legacy.