Lars Ulrich of Metallica Reflects On a Moment With Ozzy Osbourne At The To The Beginning Final Concert

Home News Michelle Grisales August 10th, 2025 - 6:24 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

NME reported that Lars Ulrich recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he spoke about the late Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy and the emotional significance of participating in his final performance. Osbourne, the legendary frontman and heavy metal icon, passed away last month at the age of 76. His final public appearance was at Black Sabbath’s massive “Back To The Beginning” concert in Birmingham on July 5, where Metallica played prior to Ozzy taking the stage one last time.

Ulrich discussed the deep admiration and reverence his band felt for their musical forerunners, calling it a “generational element of respect and love” and crediting them for defining the scene that greatly influenced Metallica’s own evolution.

When asked by Stern if he had any indication Ozzy’s death was imminent, Ulrich responded, “No, no… we hung, we said hello, we hugged.” He recalled the experience of watching photographer Ross Halfin snap photos of a reunited Sabbath during early rehearsals, surrounded by music legends like Steven Tyler, Chad Smith, Sammy Hagar and Yungblud.

Ulrich said Ozzy was “very present” despite ongoing health problems. “We were just sitting doing small talk, but it was so warm… his body was not in good shape, but his mind… he was eloquent and talking and in the moment.”

Metallica was one of the few bands allowed to witness Sabbath’s soundcheck. When they heard “War Pigs” begin, complete with lights and sirens, everyone was overwhelmed. Ulrich described how fans and musicians alike were hoping for the best, unsure of the band’s condition. But once Ozzy began singing, their worries vanished. “Ozzy came in singing and sounded great… everybody was like, ‘This is gonna be fine, they’re gonna fucking kill it.’”

“It was the end of the music and the live experience,” Ulrich said, but there was no sense it would be the last time seeing Ozzy. He described the news of his passing weeks later as unreal.

“We were all just so stunned. So sad. But at the same time, he got to live, to accomplish that concert and that appearance that had been in him since before COVID,” Ulrich said. “He got up there, he played… and I think… maybe it was just a load off his shoulders and he got to accomplish what he wanted and maybe he just sort of let go.”

Osbourne was buried at his UK estate in a private ceremony attended by close friends and celebrities, including Elton John and members of Metallica. Prior to that, thousands of fans lined the streets of Birmingham as his procession passed through, with his family Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Aimee present to mourn and celebrate his life.