Nick Cave’s Amy Winehouse Soundtrack Back In Black: Songs From The Original Motion Picture Set For April 2024 Release

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Amy Winehouse soundtrack Back In Black, will be released on April 12. The album, will include twelve songs, and features three original recordings from Amy’s influential debut of “Frank.” The three songs from Amy includes her award-winning masterpiece Back In Black, Song For Amy, which is sung by Nick Cave. the film soundtrack was composed and recorded by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

Five other artists are featured in the album, and they were all an inspiration to Amy. These artists that are on the album are The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan. All of them will also be featured in the film, which is set to be released on May 17.

Amy Winehouse was viewed as one of the greatest artists in history, with selling more than 30 million records worldwide, and generating more than 80 million streams per month. Amy Winehouse 2006 masterpiece song Back In Black, captivated her into stardom. The song went on to win a(then) record breaking 5 Grammy Awards, as well as Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

Tracklist

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 – Side A

Amy Winehouse – What Is It About Men Amy Winehouse – Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse – Know You Now The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack Billie Holiday – All Of Me Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

LP1 – Side B

Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy Amy Winehouse – Love Is A Losing Game Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown – Embraceable You Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry on Their Own Nick Cave – Song For Amy

2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe

LP1 – Side A

Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser Amy Winehouse – What Is It About Men Amy Winehouse – Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse – I Heard Love Is Blind The Specials – Ghost Town Amy Winehouse – Know You Now Little Anthony & The Imperials – I’m On The Outside (Looking In)

LP1 – Side B

The Shangri-Las – Leader Of The Pack Billie Holiday – All Of Me The Shangri-Las – Dressed In Black Donny Hathaway – I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps

LP2 – Side C

Tony Bennett – Body & Soul Amy Winehouse – Back To Black Amy Winehouse – Valerie (Live Lounge version) Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs Willie Nelson – That’s Life Dinah Washington – Mad About The Boy Amy Winehouse – (There Is) No Greater Love

LP2 – Side D