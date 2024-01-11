New Trailer For Amy Winehouse Biopic Is Released

Home News James Reed January 11th, 2024 - 12:50 PM

The first trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has been released. The movie, which opens in May, was made in a joint effort with the late singer’s family and stars Industry actor Marisa Abela in the lead role.

The trailer also shows Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, and Lesley Manville, who plays Winehouse’s grandmother, Cynthia. Eddie Marsan plays the role of Mitch Winehouse and the trailer is soundtracked by “Back To Black.” The movie was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who made a film of John Lennon’s life Nowhere Boy in 2009.

Winehouse died aged 27 in 2011 of accidental alcohol poisoning. She was previously the focus of an independent documentary, Asif Kappadia’s Amy, which was released in 2015 and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

The film has the honor of the Winehouse estate supervised by Amy’s father, Mitch, who is played by Eddie Marsan in the film; the trailer shows her getting a tattoo proclaiming “Daddy’s girl” on her left arm.

Lesley Manville co-stars as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia (whose name was inked on her right arm), and Jack O’Connell as her husband from 2007-2009, Blake Fielder-Civil. Back to Black will be released in the U.S. in theaters on May 10.