Paramount+ Will Release a Documentary On Ozzy Osbourne’s Last Six Years in October

Home News Rhett Kaya September 17th, 2025 - 8:33 PM

Paramount+ is set to release a new documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now, which follows the last six years of Ozzy Osbourne’s life . The two-hour feature film will detail the late rock star’s six-year health battle. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away from cardiac arrest and suffered from Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease. As mentioned in an article from Consequence, the film will start in 2019, when Osbourne suffered a fall, which led him to cancel his farewell tour.

An official press release from the film states, “Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues and the progressive effects of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now delivers a brave, unvarnished and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy’s ongoing chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period.”

Throughout this period of intense health struggle, Osbourne recorded and released two records, Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9. The documentary will cover the making of these records along with his “Back to the Beginning” concert. The film will also feature interviews with some of Osbourne’s friends and peers, including Billy Idol, Billy Morrison, and Slash.

The press release also reveals that the film was not originally intended to be posthumous, stating that following Osbourne’s passing, the documentary “now stands testament to Ozzy’s courage, wit, determination and talent—qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions around the world.”

Those interested can watch the official trailer below.