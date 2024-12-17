Adele’s “Million Years Ago” Will Be Pulled From Streaming Services Over Plagiarism Claim From Toninho Geraes

Home News Will Close December 17th, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Adele’s “Million Years Ago” is set to be removed from streaming platforms following an alleged plagiarism claim made by Brazilian songwriter Toninho Geraes. The track, which appeared on Adele’s acclaimed 2015 album 25, has been at the center of controversy after Geraes claimed it bears striking similarities to his 1991 song “Mulheres”.

NME reports that the decision to pull the album was made by judge, Victor Torres of Rio De Janeiro’s sixth commercial court.

Geraes, a renowned composer in Brazil, first raised concerns in 2023, alleging that Adele’s ballad mirrors both the melody and progression of his samba hit, which was famously performed by singer Martinho da Vila. The dispute has since escalated, prompting Geraes and his legal team to take formal action, arguing that the song’s alleged resemblance is too significant to be coincidental.

While neither Adele nor her representatives have publicly responded to the claim, streaming platforms are reportedly preparing to pull “Million Years Ago” as the legal proceedings unfold. It remains unclear whether the removal will affect all regions or specific platforms, but sources close to the matter suggest the takedown is imminent.

Toninho Geraes’ legal team maintains that the similarities between the two songs constitute unauthorized use of his work, though Adele has not been accused of direct wrongdoing at this stage. Representatives for Geraes emphasized that the action is not about targeting Adele personally but ensuring proper credit and recognition for the original composition.

Adele’s “Million Years Ago”, known for its melancholic melody and nostalgic lyrics, has been a fan favorite since its release. However, the alleged plagiarism controversy now casts a shadow over the track’s future availability. The news comes as a big blow to the artist. Earlier this month, many artists including Bob Dylan and herself, had their music removed from Youtube amid a legal dispute between the video platform and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC).

This case highlights the increasing scrutiny over copyright disputes in the music industry as streaming services navigate how to respond to allegations of artistic infringement.