Harvest Moon Benefit Concert Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, Neil Young and Beck

Rhett Kaya September 24th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

The Harvest Moon benefit concert has revealed its artist lineup, including Neil Young , Lana Del Rey and Beck. Scheduled to take place at the Painted Turtle summer camp in Lake Hughes, California, the concert will benefit The Painted Turtle, a non-profit organization seeking to aid children with serious medical conditions. According to Far Out Magazine , The Painted Turtle organization provides these children with a “free traditional summer camp experience.” Part of the proceeds will also benefit the Bridge School, which was co-founded by Neil Young’s ex-wife Pegi Young. The “Heart of Gold” singer has supported the school by participating in benefit concerts and the like. The concert, which The Painted Turtle has labeled “a gathering,” will take place on October 25.

Lana Del Rey , who Harvest Moon has labeled a “special guest,” has been busy performing at various festivals and concerts. She even brought out pop singer Addison Rae to duet on Rae’s popular “Diet Pepsi” live at Wembley Stadium. The “Brooklyn Baby” singer recently announced her upcoming album , previously titled The Right Person Will Stay and Lasso, has changed to Stove and will likely drop in January 2026. The alternative artist has also released new singles , “Bluebird” and “Henry, Come On,” this year, although it is unclear if the tracks will be a part of Stove.

“Old Man” singer Neil Young recently released an anti-Trump song titled “Big Crime” and has found himself caught in a lawsuit with a luxury fashion brand that shares a name with Young’s backing band, Chrome Hearts.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna