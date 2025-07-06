Lana Del Rey Performs “If You Lie Down With Me” Live For The First Time and Responds to Criticism of Her Tour

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 6th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey wowed her fans with a live performance of “If You Lie Down With Me” for the first time, creating an unforgettable moment. As she took the stage, there was an exciting energy in the air. She poured her heart into the song, capturing everyone’s attention with her unique voice and strong presence. Her ability to express deep emotions through beautiful music has always been appreciated by fans, and this show proved it once again. The audience was mesmerized as they listened to each note; many later said it was one of their favorite moments in her career so far. Fans and critics shared their thoughts on this special event too—Stereogum highlighted how well she connected with those watching. This performance showed why she’s still loved in the music world today.

During an important moment in her music career, Del Rey faced some criticism about her current tour. Before this event, people had mixed opinions about her recent concerts. At a show, Del Rey responded to these critiques with grace and honesty, touching the hearts of many in the audience. She stressed that being true to herself is key during performances because she wants to connect genuinely with fans on a personal level. Additionally, she thanked her supporters for their constant encouragement as it helps her perform openly and honestly—qualities essential to how she creates art.

Del Rey calmly responded to criticism by sticking to her artistic vision. She promised fans she would keep creating true and honest music, no matter what others say. Her sincere reply strengthened the bond with her audience. Even though some people criticize her, Del Rey continues to captivate and inspire, proving that her distinct style and perspective are still important in today’s music scene.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna