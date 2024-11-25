Lana Del Rey Announces New Album The Right Person Will Stay For May 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey posted to Instagram, announcing her new project. Rey is planning to release a new album titled The Right Person Will Stay, which will be her tenth studio album. The Right Person Will Stay follows the release of Rey’s latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which featured Rey’s latest hit “A&W”. Rey was previously believed to be working on a country album, as she announced she was “going country” at the ___. However, in a series of events recounted by NME, Rey revealed to Vogue Italia that this new album would most likely have a southern gothic sound, rather than a country sound. Many outlets, such as Billboard, have believed that Rey’s tenth album would be titled Lasso. Therefore, the album’s title The Right Person Will Stay comes as a fun surprise to many!

In her album announcement post, Rey revealed in the caption that The Right Person Will Stay will consist of 13 different tracks. It’s not likely that her latest release “Tough” featuring Quavo will appear on the album since it seems as if Rey has changed her vision for the album since its release. She also stated that the first single people will hear from The Right Person Will Stay will be “Henry”. She also shares that on this upcoming album, she collaborated with “Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others”.

Excitingly, Rey will debut the first single from The Right Person Will Stay, “Henry” at Stagecoach next year! Rey will play at the festival alongside artists such as Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Sturgill Simpson.

Rey has planned a long roll-out for this new album, as we will not hear the entirety of The Right Person Will Stay, until its release on May 21st of 2025, almost half a year from now! In the meantime, we can look forward to any hints, snippets, or visuals Rey drops while promoting her newly announced upcoming album.