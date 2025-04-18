Lana Del Rey Shares Dreamy New Single ‘Bluebird”

Home News Catalina Martello April 18th, 2025 - 3:52 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has shared her newest single, “Bluebird.” This comes a week after the release of her single, “Henry, Come On.” Both of these songs are set to be featured on Rey’s upcoming album. In a now deleted Instagram reel, Rey admitted that the album will be delayed and will not be released on its initial release date of May 21st, 2025. She also shared that the title of the album has changed, but has not shared the new title. Popbase posted on Instagram a recording of Rey’s original post.

“Bluebird,” is a slow tempo- song. Rey’s airy voice floats through the instrumentals of the songs. Similarly, this song has underlying country themes as did, “Henry, Come On.” The chorus of the song goes, “Find a way to fly/ Find a way to fly/ Just shoot for the sun/ ’til I can finally run/ Find a way to fly.” Rey seems to be singing this song to an actual bluebird, or perhaps it’s a metaphor for a person she is close to. Recently fans have been seeing Rey intertwine her personal life in the lyrics of her songs. Her last two albums, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and Blue Banisters, both featured songs that mention her family multiple times. It would not be a surprise if Rey is doing the same with her upcoming album and this track.





