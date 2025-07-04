Lana Del Rey And Addison Duet “Diet Pepsi” And “57.5” Live at Wembley Stadium

Home News Leila DeJoui July 4th, 2025 - 11:35 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Addison Rae started her career dancing on TikTok, but has recently changed career paths. Rae released a new debut album, which has already gained recognition from her single, “Diet Pepsi.” Rae had recently opened a show for the singer, Lana Del Rey, who has been an influence on Rae. The two singers performed at the Wesley Stadium in London.

Rae performed a seven-song set as an opening show performer. She started her set with “Money Is Everything,” which she even mentions Del Rey in her lyrics. In her song, she sings “Wann role one with Lana/Get high with Gaga.” During Del Rey’s headline set, she brought Rae back up to the stage to perform, “Diet Pepsi,” according to an article by Stereogum. Together, they also performed “57.5,” which is an unreleased song. Del Rey also performed “Venice bitch” for the first time in a few years. In all of Rae’s music career, this was the first time she ever did a stadium performance.

On social media, many of the fans posted videos and pictures of the performance. The fans were thrilled to see the two singers perform together on the big stage. Del Rey also posted a picture of Rae on her Instagram. During Rae’s opening performance, she wore a black and white striped two piece set. During Del Rey’s headlining performance, Del Rey wore a yellow dress that went up to her knees. Rae wore a black dress with a short, white lace sleeve.