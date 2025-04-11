Lana Del Rey Shares Aesthetic New Single “Henry, Come On”

Home News Catalina Martello April 11th, 2025 - 2:11 PM

After much anticipation, Lana Del Rey has released a new single, “Henry, Come On.” Del Rey first announced the single on Instagram. She has been out of the public eye recently, but that does not minimize her fan base.

This song showcases Del Rey’s beautiful, delicate vocals. She also incorporated some country tunes. Del Rey confirmed that her next album, Lasso, being fully country, which differs from her general pop tunes. Last July she released a song with Quavo that held country tunes as well. Fans are excited to see Del Rey explore this new genre of music.

The chorus of the song, “Last call/ “Hey y’all/ Hang his hat up on the wall/ Tell him that his cowgirl is gone.” Despite the sound of the song being country, Del Rey includes country elements in her lyrics.

You can buy tickets for her tour here and listen to the new song here.

LANA DEL REY 2025 TOUR DATES (UK AND IE IN BOLD)

Friday, April 25th, Stagecoach Festival, Indio USA

Sunday, August 3rd, Hinterland Music Festival USA

Monday, June 23rd, Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK

Thursday, June 26th, Hampden Park, Glasgow UK

Saturday, June 28th, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool UK

Monday, June 30th, Aviva Stadium, Dubin IE

Thursday, July 3rd, Wembley Stadium, London UK

Friday, July 4th, Wembley Stadium, London UK

