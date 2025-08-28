Neil Young Releases Anti-Trump Song “Big Crime”

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 28th, 2025 - 8:32 PM

Neil Young has recently released an anti-Trump song titled “Big Crime”. The Canadian-American singer-songwriter continues to be outspoken against the Trump administration. A recording of this new song was shared by Young this Wednesday night.

The anti-fascist, anti-Trump song calls out the administration for allegedly unconstitutional and illegal behavior. It includes lyrics such as “Got to get the fascist out/got to Clean the white house out. Don’t want soldiers on our streets. There’s big crime in DC at THE White House/There’s big crime in DC at THE White House”. The singer and his band The Chrome Hearts gave the song its live debut at their Chicago show on Wednesday night at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, as reported by Brooklynvegan. Young will continue on tour until mid September.

The set list of last night’s show included the following songs: Ambulance Blues, Cowgirl in the Sand, Be the Rain, Southern Man, Ohio, Silver Eagle, Looking Forward, One of These Days, Harvest Moon, Singer Without a Song, Mr. Soul, Sun Green, Big Crime, Like a Hurricane, Name of Love, Old Man and Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black). A soundcheck of the song, which can be downloaded online, was uploaded last night on Young’s website titled Neil Young Archives.

The artist has been openly against Trump and his administrations since the President’s first term. Last week on his website, Young released a statement where he called the American government “out of control” and suggested that the country is at risk of martial law due to the Trump administration.