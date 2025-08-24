Neil Young Performs “Long Walk Home” Live For First Time In 36 Years

Home News Juliet Paiz August 24th, 2025 - 8:04 PM

According to Stereo Gum, Neil Young gave fans a real surprise this week when he dusted off “Long Walk Home” at Jones Beach Theater in New York. The song, which first showed up on his 1987 album Life, hadn’t been played on stage since 1989. Hearing it live again after 36 years felt like opening a time capsule.

The show was part of his Love Earth Tour, and Young came out swinging with “Ambulance Blues” before running through staples like “Ohio” and “Cowgirl in the Sand.” Then out of nowhere, he and his band, The Chrome Hearts slipped into “Long Walk Home.” For longtime fans, it was a true special moment.

As if that wasn’t enough, Young also brought back “Singer Without a Song,” another rarity that hadn’t been played since 2013. It was unexpected and he kept the crowd guessing. His current lineup, Spooner Oldham, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick and Anthony Logerfo, backed him up with a mix of fire and ease, giving these old songs a fresh kick without losing their heart.

By the end of the night, it wasn’t just another stop on tour. It was more of a gift to fans who’ve been waiting decades to hear songs like these again. Neil proved, once more, that he’s never done surprising fans.