Lana Del Rey Performs “Save Me” With Jelly Roll at Stagecoach

Khalliah Gardner April 27th, 2025 - 3:15 PM

During the Stagecoach Festival, the anticipation was palpable as the audience was treated to a thrilling and unexpected collaboration. When Lana Del Rey joined Jelly Roll on stage for a soulful rendition of “Save Me,” the crowd experienced a moment of pure musical magic. The setting was perfect: a festival evening filled with an electric atmosphere, brimming with excitement and energy that set the stage for the blend of artistic styles that unfolded before them. The unexpected duet showcased the seamless integration of both artists’ musical influences, creating an experience that resonated deeply with fans.

Lana Del Rey, celebrated for her hauntingly melancholic voice and evocative storytelling through lyrics, brought her unmistakable signature style to the traditionally country-infused ambiance of Stagecoach Festival. From the moment she stepped into the spotlight, she captivated the audience, who were enthralled by her unique presence amidst the roots-oriented festival backdrop. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, renowned for his gritty, emotionally charged performance style and raw lyrical content, complemented Del Rey’s ethereal approach. Their shared chemistry was palpable, weaving together a memorable performance that lingered in the minds of everyone fortunate enough to witness it.

As they harmonized on “Save Me,” the combination of their voices introduced a fresh dimension to the song, which is originally known for Jelly Roll’s powerful delivery. Del Rey’s ethereal presence added a poignant, reflective layer to the track, enriching it with an emotional complexity that both enchanted and delighted fans and critics. This unexpected pairing of talents caught the audience off guard in the best way possible, creating a sense of awe and appreciation for the fusion of their artistic expressions.

The Stagecoach Festival, renowned for its robust lineup featuring country and folk artists, became the perfect venue for this dynamic duet, marking a standout highlight in the festival’s offerings. The performance underscored the remarkable versatility and cross-genre appeal of both artists, demonstrating their ability to transcend conventional musical boundaries to create truly unforgettable experiences. For those eager to relive the magic of this rare collaboration or discover its nuances, more details can be found in the full article by NME, which covers this spontaneous and enthralling musical moment with insight and depth, celebrating the creativity and spontaneity of Lana Del Rey and Jelly Roll’s unexpected musical partnership.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna