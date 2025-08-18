Neil Young Performs “This Note’s For You” Live For The First Time in 28 Years

Home News Michelle Grisales August 18th, 2025 - 3:20 PM

When Neil Young wrote and recorded “This Note’s For You” back in 1988, it was conceived as a pointed protest against the corporate takeover of rock ’n’ roll. As many of his contemporaries began licensing their tracks for commercials, particularly beer ads,Young viewed it as a distasteful sellout.

The title of the song cleverly riffs on Budweiser’s slogan, “This Bud’s For You.” The accompanying video spoofed the aesthetic of both music videos and beer commercials of that era, prompting MTV to initially ban it until it later secured the VMA for Video of the Year.

Fast forward to Sunday night in Toronto, the birthplace of Young, according to Stereogum he dusted off “This Note’s For You” for a live performance for the first time since 1997, launching the encore with his new band, The Chrome Hearts, at the ironically named Budweiser Stage. Pulling out a song that detests corporate influence, in the shadow of Budweiser’s branding, was both fitting and potent while the audience responded with audible delight.

Similarly, earlier this year, at a benefit concert on May 23 at Lakefield College School in Ontario, Neil Young performed “My Boy” live for the first time since 1983. Gripping a banjo, he delivered the heartfelt lyrics, “Why are you growin’ up so fast / My boy? / Oh, you’d better take your time / Why are you growin’ up so fast my son?” alongside other rare deep cuts like “Love/Art Blues” which has not been heard live since 2008.

Reflecting on “My Boy,” Young shared, “Practicing for Lakefield, I was playing ‘My Boy,’ thinking about my own dad. I knew he must have heard this song. My dad was a great guy and Zeke is a wonderful son. I think ‘My Boy’ is my favorite recording of all the ones I have done.”

Click the videos below to check out their performance.