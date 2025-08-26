Lana Del Rey Changes Upcoming Album’s Name to Stove and Announces a January 2026 Release Date

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 26th, 2025 - 6:58 PM

Lana Del Rey has announced changes to her upcoming album’s name, along with its new release date. In a new interview with Lynn Hirschberg for W, it’s been revealed that the album is now called Stove. According to the interview it will likely come out at the end of January.

Del Rey first announced her album at the beginning of last year, saying that it would be called Lasso and would be released in September of 2024, according to Pitchfork.She eventually changed the album’s title to The Right Person Will Stay and said it would land on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

According to her recent interview with W, the album was due to arrive in the spring, but Del Rey added six more songs to it as she continued to work on the record.

“They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” Del Rey said of the additional songs. “The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?”

The singer also revealed that she wrote a song for Stove about her husband, the Louisiana alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. “I open my show with that song,” she said of the track, “Stars Fell on Alabama.” “Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life. He’s quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time.”