David Byrne Drops New Song “What Is The Reason For It?” Featuring Hayley Williams

David Byrne has a new song out called “What Is The Reason For It?” featuring Hayley Williams. It talks about the complicated nature of love. This track is from his upcoming album, Who Is The Sky?, which will look at common themes with his usual humor and creativity. In “What Is The Reason For It?”, Byrne and Williams have a conversation through song about the purpose of love and how hard it is to explain with logic. They teamed up unexpectedly after Byrne contacted Williams while she was visiting, and her input added exciting energy to the track.

The music video is visually impressive, thanks to AI technology that turns over 20 of Byrne’s line drawings into animated characters. Visual artist Dustin Yellin led this creative project, combining art and technology in a way that enhances the song’s themes. “Who Is The Sky?” is Byrne’s first music release since his 2018 album, “American Utopia,” which later became a hit Broadway show. This new album was made with Grammy-winning producer Kid Harpoon and includes arrangements by Ghost Train Orchestra.

It features collaborations with artists like Williams, St. Vincent, and Tom Skinner from The Smile. Excitement about Who Is The Sky? is growing, thanks to the hit single “Everybody Laughs.” This song sets up an album focused on how people connect in a complicated world. Byrne’s lyrics turn complex feelings into simple art that makes listeners feel everything from happiness to deep thought. To promote his new album, Byrne is going on a world tour starting this month. He’s performing at big places like Radio City Music Hall and Dolby Theatre. The tour celebrates his unique musical style and collaborations, showing he’s an artist who always pushes creative limits. In “Who Is The Sky?”, Byrne continues to explore fresh ideas with others, creating music that feels positive and up-to-date.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer