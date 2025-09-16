Turnstile Invite Hayley Williams Onstage To Perform “Seein Stars” & Live Debut “Sole” And “Ceiling” During Nashville Tour Opener

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2025 - 11:33 AM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, after giving Tiny Desk its first-ever stage dive, Turnstile began their Never Enough tour at The Pinnacle in Nashville on September 15. The band played nine of the album’s 14 songs, including two live debuts “Sole” and “Ceiling”, where they brought out Nashville hometown hero Hayley Williams to sing with them on “Seein’ Stars,” just like they did in Brooklyn on the eve of the album’s release. Turnstile also played plenty of Glow On and early favorites as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alternative Press (@altpress)

“@turnstileluvconnection kicked off their fall tour in style — bringing out @yelyahwilliams to sing “SEEIN’ STARS” at Nashville venue The Pinnacle.”

All dates on the tour are being opened by Australian hardcore band Speed and Jane Remover. On most of the first leg, there was direct support from Mannequin Pussy and the second leg has direct support from Amyl & the Sniffers. The Columbus, OH and Richmond, VA shows have Blood Orange providing direct support too.