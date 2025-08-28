Hayley Williams Officially Releases New Album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Shares Previously Unheard Track “Parachute”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 1:33 PM

Today, Hayley Williams has officially released her new album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party . Earlier this month, the artist dropped a surprise collection of 17 singles, which caused fans to go on social media to work up their own tracklistings and even creating hayleysingles.com, where thousands of fans were able to work up and share their preferred order just as Williams had hoped.

The final album is inspired by some of these fans’ playlists and includes one never-before-heard song, “Parachute,” which is fabulous by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a lovely and classy pop-rock vibe, while Williams harmonically sings out the honest lyrics.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party was produced entirely by Daniel James. Williams wrote, played and recorded a variety of instruments across each of the 18 songs, with cross-project contributions from long-time collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard and contributions from Jim-E Stack on “True Believer,” which just earned Williams her first solo Billboard Alternative Sales number one.

After 20 plus years spent fulfilling their contract for Atlantic Records, a contract Williams signed as a mere teenager, Paramore announced in December of 2023 that they were finally an independent band. This surprise collection is self-released by Williams on her new venture Post Atlantic, that is distributed through Secretly Distribution.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Track List

Ice In My OJ Glum Kill Me Whim Mirtazapine Disappearing Man Love Me Different Brotherly Hate Negative Self Talk Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Hard Discovery Channel True Believer Zissou Dream Girl In Shibuya Blood Bros I Won’t Quit On You Parachute

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin