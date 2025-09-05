Hayley Williams Confirms Paramore Is On A Break, But Not Broken Up

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 5th, 2025 - 9:14 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Haylely Williams has confirmed that Paramore is on a break, but will not be broken up. In a recent interview with The Face, the iconic singer clarified for audiences that the long time band will not be breaking up. Instead, they will be taking an extended break.

“Do we ever know where we’re at?!” answered Williams when asked about Paramore’s current status. “We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize shit that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”

Fans have speculated a breakup between Williams and York (who’ve been together since 2022) due to several lyrics in Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Additionally, in early 2024, Paramore left their longstanding label Atlantic while maintaining that the band will “continue to have a long career in the music industry”. During her interview with The Face, Williams said that, “the plan was to make another Paramore record” as independent artists, though ultimately she decided the songs were better for a solo record. Since the members have yet to confirm or deny the break up rumor, these accusations mixed with the band’s split from their label has led some to believe this break would lead to a break up.

However, according to Consequence, since 2009’s Brand New Eyes, the band has consistently taken four or more years between albums. The core trio of the band, consisting of Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, have anchored the band’s last two records, all while Williams and Farro steadily pursued solo work.

“There are no better musicians in the world than Zac and Taylor. There are no better performers than the Parafour,” she said, referring to their touring band. “I feel vindicated knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles — parts of myself I deflated because I was scared people would notice me too much.”