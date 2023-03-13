David Byrne, Son Lux And Stephanie Hsu Perform “This Is A Life” At 2023 Oscars

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 5:28 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver

According to brooklynvegan.com Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s tune “This is a Life” was up for Best Original Song at last night’s 2023 Oscars. David Byrne and Son Lux performed the tune live with the film’s co-star Stephanie Hsu who filled in for Mitski.

To capture the moment, Hsu ent on Twitter to share a video of the performance.

MULTIFACETADA! Confira a performance de “This is a Life” de Stephanie Hsu e David Byrne no #Oscar pic.twitter.com/laC7JxVSsG — Stephanie Hsu Brasil (@stephaniehsubr) March 13, 2023

“MULTIFACETADA! Confira a performance de “This is a Life” de Stephanie Hsu e David Byrne no #Oscar.” Based from the footage the duo performed “This is a Life” while the band played on a riser while the dancers traversed the stage. Byrne sported the film’s trademark hot dog fingers throughout the performance Also the duo were not joined by Mitski, their fellow nominee for Best Original Song. When the performance was originally announced, a representative for Mitski offered no comment on the musician’s absence. Lux’s, Byrne‘s and Mitski’s fellow nominees include Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Everything Everywhere All at Once was last night’s most nominated film. In addition to winning Best Picture, cast members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis took home Academy Awards for their acting. The movie also won Oscars for Best Directing, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay. Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Original Song and Best Original Score, but lost to Ruth Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) and Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front).