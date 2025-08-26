The Smile’s Tom Skinner Shares Touching New Single “Margaret Anne”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Today, drummer and composer Tom Skinner has released his new single, “Margaret Anne,” which is rhythmically taut and emotionally resonant ditty dedicated to his mother, the former concert-piano prodigy Anne Shasby. Skinner’s second solo album, Kaleidoscopic Visions, will be out on September 26, thrugh Brownswood Recordings and International Anthem.

Originally composed without a title, the piece found its name as Skinner reflected on the influence his mother continues to have, which is her strength, her artistry and her quiet but enduring gift of music. Opening with Skinner’s commanding drum rhythms that summon like a call to gather and pulse like the heartbeat of a procession,”Margaret Anne” stands as a living tribute, driving and resolute and the most up-tempo track on his forthcoming album, Kaleidoscopic Visions.

While talking about the tune, Skinner says: “In the early 80s, shortly after I was born, my mother stepped away from the concert stage and not out of a loss of ability or passion but out of frustration with the entrenched misogyny of the classical world, and to focus on raising our family. No small thing, as I have come to understand. She never stopped playing, though; the sound of her piano has been a constant presence throughout my life and still is to this day.”

The artist adds: “In no small part shaping my musical sensibility and laying the foundation for my own musical path. The Max Roach inspired rhythm and taut energy of this piece speaks to her courage, strength and resilience in following her heart.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat