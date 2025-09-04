St. Vincent Live Debuts “We Put A Pearl In The Ground” During BBC Proms Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 1:58 PM

According to Stereogum.com, on September 3, St. Vincent performed a show at BBC Proms, which is the British broadcaster’s classical music concert series. At the Royal Albert Hall in London, the artist played a bunch of deep cuts for the special occasion.

The indie rocker kicked off the evening with a live debut of her 2007 track, “We Put A Pearl In The Ground.” Her set had “Paris Is Burning” for the first time since 2011, “Black Rainbow” for the first time since 2014, “I Prefer Your Love,” “The Strangers and “The Party” for the first time since 2018,“Smoking Section,” “The Bed” for the first time since 2019, “The Nowhere Inn” for the first time since 2021 and “Live In The Dream” for the first time since 2022.

In other news, St. Vincent was also just announced for the New Yorker festival, which takes place at the end of October. Meanwhile, earlier this summer the artist opened two shows for Lumineers and their fans were confused.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman