David Byrne, Little Dragon, Pearl Jam and More to Contribute Unreleased Music to Good Music to Avert The Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2

Multiple artists are set to be featured on the upcoming compilation project Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2, which follows the first volume that came out earlier this month. This upcoming compilation is set to feature unreleased tracks from alternative rock outfit Pearl Jam, electronica group Little Dragon and rock icon David Byrne. This project is set to be released on Bandcamp this October 2 for a period of 24 hours to coincide with the Bandcamp fundraiser.
Other artists who are set to have unreleased songs featured on this compilation include the Postal Service, Black Pumas, Mark Ronson, Yoko Ono, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Chicano Batman, the late John Prine, Phoenix, Tunde Adebimpe (TVOTR), Yola, Sturgill Simpson, Arcade Fire and Nilüfer Yanya
The first Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy featured the likes of Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. All of the proceeds for this upcoming record will go toward the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights.
“When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation – in one day – we were floored and it spurred us to do another,” compilation organizer Dave Eggers said in a press release. “We thought we’d get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about ten days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we’re trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope.”
Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2 track list
1. David Byrne – People Tell Me
2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
3. Little Dragon – Night Shift
4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)
11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper
12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]
13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
29. !!! – Feels Good
30. PUP – Edmonton
31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener
35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
37. Caleb Giles – Focus
38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down
41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
47. The Dip – Friday Mixer
48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
55. Wolf Parade – ATA
56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
57. Stone Gossard – Near
58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
63. Surfer Blood – New Direction
64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)
68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)
71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real
75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)
Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried