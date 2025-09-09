Hayley Williams Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “Parachute”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 11:52 AM

When Hayley Williams released her new album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, which is the final collection included one never-before-heard song, “Parachute,” was named Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show. And today, the artist has shared shares the music video directed, filmed and edited by Zachary Gray.

As a whole, the “Parachute” music video is lovely because of how each poppy scene shows Williams expressing herself in different backgrounds. Viewers have a chance to see the artist displaying her pure emotions, while performing the stunning ditty. In other news, After dropping a surprise collection of 17 singles this August, fans took to social media and imagining their own tracklistings and even creating hayleysingles.com, where thousands of fans were able to work up and share their preferred order.

After a few weeks, Williams took those playlists and formatted the songs (plus “Parachute”) into an official album, released on August 28. Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is available for physical pre-order now. In the previous weeks, Williams has also released music videos for the album’s title track, directed by Zachary Gray, and the single “Glum,” directed by her Paramore bandmate Zac Farro and AJ Gibboney. Watch both here: “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party” and “Glum.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin