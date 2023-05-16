David Byrne, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile and Terry Allen Perform At NYC Benefit Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to stereogum.com every year Steve Earle holds his John Henry’s Friends Benefit at New York’s Town Hall to raise money for children who are diagnosed with autism.

Earle always puts together a big show but in 2021 Bruce Springsteen opened for him. Last night, Earle did something a little different because he invited David Byrne, Kurt Vile and Terry Allen to share the stage with him.

Earle and Allen are both outlaw country veterans. Byrne and Vile have different musical backgrounds but they all have met in different ways over the years. Vile and Allen covered Townes Van Zandt together in Santa Fe last year. Byrne and Allen also played together at Wilco’s Solid Sound festival last year.

At last night’s show, all four headliners sat onstage together, with a backing band where they traded off their own songs. and covers. During the performance members of the audience filmed the quintet playing Earle’s “Copperhead Road,” Vile’s “Bassackwards,” Talking Heads’s “(Nothing But) Flowers” and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children.”