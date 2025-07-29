The Smile’s Tom Skinner Announces New Solo Album Kaleidoscopic Visions For September 2025 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 12:26 PM

Today, drummer and composer Tom Skinner has announced Kaleidoscopic Visions, which his second solo album and it will be out on September 26, through Brownswood Recordings and International Anthem. The album showcases Skinner drawing together the many threads of his career as one of the UK’s most versatile and free-thinking contemporary musicians.

Performing and recording with Sons of Kemet, The Smile, David Byrne, Meshell Ndegeocello, Alabaster DePlume, Floating Points and Peter Zummo as well as a wide range of collaborations across London’s vibrant improvised and electronic scene, Skinner’s diverse touch points are brought together in an album of quiet power and profound truths, reflecting his journey so far and opening the road towards what is to come.

Available to stream today is the title track and it is an intricate and beautifully realized expression of the album’s prism-like multitudes, where feather-light instrumental interplay and lush melodic flourishes are anchored by Skinner’s trance-like rhythm section.

“Kaleidoscopic Visions’ was the first piece I wrote for the album. Based around an intuitive piano improvisation, it set the tone for my approach and the sound I wanted to achieve in the creative process. Showcasing the conversational and collaborative dynamic of the music and my band, it foregrounds a moody, cinematic flow within a hazy, psychedelic backdrop.” said Skinner.

Kaleidoscopic Visions Tracklist

There’s Nothing To Be Scared Of Auster Margaret Anne Kaleidoscopic Visions MHA Still (Quiet) The Maxim (ft. Meshell Ndegeocello) Extensions 12 Logue (ft. Contour) See How They Run (ft. Yaffra)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat