Abortion Access Benefit Album Noise For Now Vol. 2 Announced For June 2024 Release Featuring Courtney Barnett, David Byrne, Devo & More

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 1:49 PM

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

The non-profit organization, Noise For Now, has recently announced its newest album, Noise For Now Vol. 2, from their recently created record label that is set to benefit independent abortion providers throughout the nation via Keep Our Clinics. Noise For Now Vol. 2 is a limited edition compilation album that benefits abortion access and reproductive rights. Artists such as Faye Webster, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, The War On Drugs, Big Freedia, David Byrne and Devo, MC50 featuring Arrow De Wilde, and more will be showcased on Noise For Now Vol. 2.

Noise For Now Vol. 2 will be released on June 21st, near the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s dreadful decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaving many people without access to safe and legal abortions. This organization has worked with over 450 artists to raise over $1,250,000 for almost 50 organizations regarding reproductive rights across the country. 90% of all money raised by Noise For Now goes directly to Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice organizations. Noise For Now keeps 10% of funds raised to help cover organizational expenses.

The entire tracklist for Noise For Now Vol. 2 can be seen below.

NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2 TRACK LISTING

Julia Jacklin – “Dead From the Waist Down” Courtney Barnett – “Boxing Day Blues” Becca Mancari – “It’s Too Late” The War On Drugs – “Victim” MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde – “High School” AJ Haynes (of Seratones) – “Everything Is Change” Claud – “Spare Tire” Faye Webster – “Thinking About You” SOFIA ISELLA – “Hot Gum” David Byrne and Devo – “Empire” Big Freedia – “Hotlatta”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer