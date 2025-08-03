Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse & Flaming Lips Cover “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 3rd, 2025 - 2:42 PM

Fans are excited about a new music collaboration. Isaac Brock, the lead singer of Modest Mouse, teamed up with the well-known band Flaming Lips to create an impressive version of Black Sabbath’s famous song “War Pigs.” This surprising cover has stirred a lot of excitement in the music world. Consequence announced it, leading fans and critics to eagerly talk about and look forward to hearing it.

These two music legends decided to work together because they both really admire Sabbath’s lasting impact on rock music. Brock and Wayne Coyne, the creative force behind The Flaming Lips, have always expressed their love for Sabbath’s groundbreaking tunes. Their shared enthusiasm for its powerful and influential sound made this collaboration feel natural and meant to be.

When they decided to make their own version of “War Pigs,” the musicians wanted to keep the original’s raw energy, strong guitar parts, and important political messages. They also added their unique artistic touches. Brock’s distinct and emotional voice blended perfectly with The Flaming Lips’ experimental style, creating an exciting mix that respected the classic song while giving it a new twist. Modest Mouse’s deep lyrics combined with The Flaming Lips’ creative approach gave listeners a new take on this popular anthem.

Listeners of the cover have excitedly mentioned how energetic it feels, especially with its respectful take on the original’s famous guitar riffs improved by new production methods. The collaboration has been praised for successfully bringing “War Pigs” and its strong message to a younger audience while also pleasing longtime fans of Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips.

This amazing cover shows how Sabbath’s music remains timeless and highlights the creative possibilities when artists from different backgrounds work together. It reminds us of the strong impact collaboration can have in music, demonstrating how musicians honor their influences while creating something new and exciting. This project not only celebrates Sabbath’s legacy but also underscores the importance and excitement that teamwork brings to renewing classic pieces with fresh energy.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock