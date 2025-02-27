Nell Smith’s Posthumous Single “Boy In A Bubble” Released In Celebration Of Friendship With Wayne Coyne

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Today, Bella Union has released “Boy in a Bubble,” which is the latest single from Nell Smith’s posthumous debut solo album, Anxious, that is due out April 11. The song is a psychedelic celebration and thank you note to Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, who opened the doors for Nell’s first work.

The tune has synth riffs, psychedelic guitar and Lips-esque production providing whimsical lyrics describing their collaborative journey and friendship. The accompanying video was produced by leading creative agency Firmative and features footage of Nell, Wayne and The Flaming Lips’ awe-inspiring live performances.

In other news, the Nell Smith Memorial Fund was set up by Nell’s family to honor her legacy and support emerging musicians who has raised $16,000. The fund aims to raise $100,000 and award $10,000 every year for ten years with profits from the release going directly into the fund’s corpus. New to the website are lovingly crafted limited edition Nell & Wayne T-shirts that celebrates their creative relationship. To visit Nell’s website click here.