Willie Nelson Covers The Flaming Lips “Do You Realize?”

According to consequence.net, Willie Nelson has released a cover of The Flaming Lips’ song, “Do You Realize?,” which will appear on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree. Nelson’s version of “Do You Realize?” is more grounded than the original because the music consists of an elegant style of piano and harmonica, with acoustic guitar and meaningful vocals. Micah Nelson, produced the project with the theme of “facing death with grace” adds deeper meaning to lyrics: “Instead of saying all of your goodbyes, let them know/ You realize that life goes fast.”

In other news, Nelson has a handful of remaining shows for this year that includes the final date of his traveling Outlaw Music Festival on September 20 and this year’s Farm Aid benefit concert, which will also feature performances from Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Mavis Staples and other artists. Purchase your seats here.