Ben Kweller Teams Up With The Flaming Lips For New Ballad “Killer Bee“ Dedicated To The Late Nell Smith

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

Today, Ben Kweller has released the fourth song from his soon-to-be-released album, Cover The Mirrors, which is his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev in 2023. The introspective ballad “Killer Bee (Feat. The Flaming Lips)” is dedicated to the late artist, Nell Smith. On the ditty, The Flaming Lips (Nell’s favorite band) provides the sonic bed on which the song rests.

While talking about the song, Kweller said: “Today we release the song ‘Killer Bee’ in memory of Nell Smith. Nell was a gifted artist who marched to the beat of her own drum. Like my son Dorian, she was taken from us out of nowhere, driving alone, freak car accident, 17 years old. Amidst the chaos, Wayne Coyne connected me and Liz with Nell’s parents in hopes that we might be able to shed some light on their journey ahead.”

The artist adds: “Since then, Liz and I have spent hours with Jude and Rachel getting to know each other and trying to make sense of it all. Though neither of us knew each other’s child, we’ve discovered how similar these two angels were during their time here on earth. Community is one of the only reasons Liz and I are still standing today. Grief makes us feel isolated and the weight seems too heavy to carry alone. Community reunites and lifts us up. Love on your people today and every day.”